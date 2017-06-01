While Chris Cornell's kids continue to mourn the death of their father, they were recently able to temporarily supplant their sadness for joy thanks to Brad Pitt.

Kento Nara/Future Image/WENN.com

The actor took the late singer's youngest kids -- daughter Toni, 12, and son Christopher, 11 -- to Universal Studios Hollywood, E! News reports.

"Brad definitely seemed like he was there for the kids to have a good time," a source told E! "He was very accommodating to them and thankful to everybody at each attraction for helping them."

The onlooker said Christopher was very excited about checking out The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. While there, he snagged a wand from Ollivander's Wand Shop.

"Brad was gracious and polite, but seemed intent on making sure the kids were happy," the source said, describing the interaction between Brad and the kids as that of a godfather or uncle.

"They all seemed comfortable together," the source said, "like Brad was effectively taking their mind off of things for a few hours with a fun day at the park."

Brad and the Soundgarden frontman were friends for years, and the "War Machine" actor was in attendance during Chris' funeral on May 26.

Chris was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit on May 18. His death was ruled a suicide.

Dan Jackman / Ken Babolcsay / WENN

On June 1, Chris' late wife, Vicky Cornell, said she was still trying to figure out what caused her husband to hang himself that fateful evening.

VEM / Fame Flynet

"We still have several unanswered questions about what led to his death," she said in a statement. "We believe the toxicology report will answer these questions."

TMZ said the Cornell family lawyer sent a Freedom of Information request to the City of Detroit asking for the police and toxicology reports. The city, though, dismissed that request, for now, and said that releasing the info would "compromise and/or interfere with their investigation."