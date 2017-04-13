Bristol Palin's husband, Dakota Meyer, is one proud husband... and one excited daddy.

Dakota took to Instagram on April 12 to share an image of his pregnant wife getting an ultrasound. Bristol can be seen looking at the screen showing their baby in digital form while at the doctor's office.

I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children. She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing A post shared by Dakota Meyer (@dakotameyer0317) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

"I couldn't ask for a better person to be the mother of my children," he said. "She's the most amazing woman on earth and I'm so glad she chose me. Thank you for being my wife @bsmp2 #mywifeisamazing."

Bristol and Dakota already share 15-month-old daughter Sailor Grace. Bristol shares 8-year-old son Tripp with ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

@bsmp2 / Instagram

The couple announced in March that they are expecting another girl. Bristol is due in May.

Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈🤗 so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:34am PST

"Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered 🙈," she wrote in March on Instagram, "so excited to let you all know, ITS A GIRL!! 💕"

Last week, the "Dancing With the Stars" alum shared a boomerang video of her showing off her baby bump. "ONE MONTH LEFT! just wanna see her face!! 😍," she wrote.

ONE MONTH LEFT! just wanna see her face!! 😍 @dakotameyer0317 A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Apr 7, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

In December, Bristol and Dakota announced via ET that they were expecting.

"We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding!" the said. "God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"