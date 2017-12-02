Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, went all out on Saturday to make it a very special 36th birthday for the pop star.

Her fitness model boyfriend got romantically creative, putting together an elaborate array of decorations for the singer. His birthday wonderland included cupcakes, candles, balloons, rose petals arranged in a heart shape, and mood lighting.

In a video of the intimate event posted on her Instagram, Sam can be heard saying "Happy Birthday, baby," moments before Britney, clad in a little black dress, innocently says "thank you, " and then proceeds to kneel down and blow out the candles. The camera then cuts to Britney doing a little solo happy dance.

Next to the video, Britney captions: "Couldn't ask for a better way to kick off my birthday ❤️🎂."

The doting boyfriend also shared the video on his account, adding plenty of Britney praise to boot.

One year now since the two made the romantic connection on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" video and since then they've been inseparable online and off. Sharing photos of each other, getting cozy on dates, attending parties together, as well as holidays like NYE and Valentine's Day.

While the love appears to be very genuine, it almost didn't happen at all, as Britney revealed in a January radio interview. The pop star actually discovered Sam's digits practically lost in her bag almost five months after he first passed it to her! Whew!