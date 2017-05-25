Brooke Burke-Charvet needs no makeup to stun.

The 45-year-old was photographed leaving a salon with a friend on May 25 wearing an oversized hoodie, multicolored leggings and not a stitch of makeup. At one point, upon seeing snapping paparazzi, she tried covering her fresh face.

She had nothing to be ashamed of.

In the past, the former Playmate and mother of four has been open about her struggle to maintain healthy skin. In 2009, she appeared on "The Doctors" and revealed that she had long-suffered from Melasma, a skin problem that commonly occurs after pregnancy that discolors a woman's skin.

"For nine years, I've had Melasma from my pregnancies on different parts of my face," she said on "The Doctors." "It's such a tricky condition to treat."

Melasma is also known as "the mask of pregnancy."

Two years after that TV show aired, the former "Dancing With The Stars" cohost said she was still struggling with it.

"I make light of it now, because I have been fighting Melasma and trying to conquer it for many years now. Trust me, I have tried everything," she wrote on the Modern Mom website in 2011.

Well, six years later it from the looks of it, she's found the cure for flawless skin.