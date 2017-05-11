The divide between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian family isn't getting any better.

Last month, the transgender advocate said she hadn't spoke to Khloe in "two years," which may have been true at the time, but they have since spoken recently, as evidenced by a conversation they had on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

But, there's still apparently radio silence between Caitlyn and Kim Kardashian West.

"I love Kimberly, I think she's a wonderful person," Caitlyn said on the Today show on Australia's 9 Network on May 11. "But, well, to be honest with you, I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay, you know, I keep my distance."

"I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world. There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family," Caitlyn continued. "This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that."

Caitlyn's new memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," hasn't helped mend fence with the family, as the book often digs at Kris Jenner, who was married to Caitlyn when she was living as Bruce Jenner.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim said, "I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now...I just feel like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people. My heart breaks for my mom, because I feel like she's been through so much. I just feel like it's unfair; things aren't truthful."

Last month, a person tweeted, "So when is Caitlyn going to actually talk about herself rather than everyone else." Another person responded with, "Question of the year." Kim "liked" that response, with was correctly perceived as subtle shade.

Interestingly, Caitlyn appeared on "The Talk" on May 10 and said she was "so nice to Kris" in the book.

Cait said that the two are "not talking as much as we used to, but I'm sure that'll change when everything calms down." She added, "I miss everybody. My house is open. My relationship with some of kids is better and with others it's maybe a little more strained. But I think as time goes on, that'll change."