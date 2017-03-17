Contrary to the rumors that have been floating around Hollywood for the better part of the past week, Caitlyn Jenner won't be getting real... in the form of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

According to TMZ, Caitlyn wasn't asked to join the Bravo show, nor was she ever even considered to join the show that's now in its 7th season -- technically, Caitlyn doesn't live in Beverly Hills either, as she resides in nearby Malibu.

Since her show "I Am Cait," was canceled, and considering her long history on reality TV, many wondered if "Housewives" was a natural next step.

On March 14, the Naughty Gossip reported that the transgender star was headed to Bravo.

"Caitlyn's reality show was cancelled after bad ratings and she doesn't want to return to ['Keeping Up With The Kardashians']," a source allegedly told the site. "She is in talks about joining 'Housewives.' The President of BRAVO is also the President of E! So she doesn't have to worry about contract issues. Caitlyn wants to get away from Kris, and 'Housewives' is her way away from her."

Though it seems Caitlyn won't be on reality TV anytime soon, her face will be on bookshelves soon, as she prepares to release her new memoir, "The Secrets Of My Life," which comes out on April 25, one day after the two-year anniversary of her interview with Diane Sawyer in which she came out as transgender.

The book is supposedly not flattering toward Caitlyn's ex Kris Jenner.

According to Us Weekly, a source with knowledge of the book said Caitlyn writes that Kris "made her suppress her true self." The source added that Caitlyn told Kris about wanting to transition "and Kris pushed her into the closet."

A second source said the claims are "unfounded,"but added that "Caitlyn resents Kris for a life she didn't get to live."

‌Gallery+Add a Photo‌