La La Anthony and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony are trying to maintain a semblance of normal, even amongst news of their recent split and Carmelo's speculated infidelity.

Jeff Grossman/WENN.com

The ex-duo, who split on April 17 after seven years of marriage, came together for their 10-year-old son Kiyan's school concert in Manhattan on April 21. The split is amicable but precarious due to cheating allegations. TMZ reported that not only did Carmelo cheat on La La, but that he also got another woman pregnant. The woman at the center of this all is a 24-year-old dancer named Mia Angel Burks, a graduate of Northwestern University with a master's degree in health communication.

Despite their split, there is no talk yet of divorce. It seems the superstar parents are keeping it together for the sake of their son. A source told Page Six, "They haven't even mentioned the 'D' word. She has not hired a lawyer yet. They're not there yet. There's no divorce. No custody battle. They're discussing what's best for Kiyan and how to figure out how to handle his situation. They're just being the same parents they always have."

It's nice to see that La La and Carmelo are putting on a brave front despite dealing with bonafide marriage drama. We wish them the best!