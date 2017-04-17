A lot of memories are created in Las Vegas, but for Charlie Hunnam, he had a Sin City experience that he'd like to forget.

The "King Arthur" actor spoke to the Associated Press recently in the gambling mecca and recalled the time he rolled the dice on love and married fellow actress Katharine Towne there in 1999.

"The first time I was ever in Vegas, I got married, which didn't turn out that well," he told The AP. "I'd known the girl for three weeks and we'd fallen madly in love."

He was 18 years old at the time and had met her at a Dawson's Creek audition.

"We came to Vegas because, in our 18-year-old minds, we thought, 'What if we never see each other again? Let's get married! And then we'll have to see each other again, even if it's just to get divorced!,'" he said.

"And so we came to Vegas, but I couldn't even get a drink! So I didn't think I was going to actually be able to get married!," he continued. "I thought it was just a lark! But we sort of psyched ourselves into it and then at two o'clock in the morning, we ended up getting married."

He and Katharine said "I do" at the Silver Bell Wedding Chapel.

The marriage, he said, lasted "three terrible, painful expensive years." He then added, "But I got the cats at the end of it, so that was good. There was a small victory!"

Since 2005, the actor has been dating jewelry designer Morgana McNelis.

In 2016 he defended his lady after she was attacked by online bullies.

"This is a girl I love very much and have spent the last 11 years of my life with and hope to spend the next 60 years," he said on his fan page. "She has been my loyal and supportive partner long before I had any success or money."