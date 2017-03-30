Cindy Crawford, 51, already has the cutest gifts waiting for pals George Clooney and Amal Clooney's unborn twins.

The supermodel shared photos of custom onesies she had made for the tots via Instagram on March 30.

She shouted out her husband Rande Gerber in the caption, writing: "Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys!"

@cindycrawford / Instagram

Rande, 54, and George, 55, are co-owners of the high-end tequila company Casamigos. Hence, the names on the onesies: "Casa" and "Migos."

Cindy even had the tees monogramed according to the babies' expected genders, one in pink and the other in blue.

@cindycrawford / Instagram

But don't expect George to actually name his little ones after his liquor company.

"My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos," the "Suburbicon" director told Entertainment Tonight while at CinemaCon on March 28. "That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."

Looks like Cindy didn't get the memo ...

George and Amal, 39, announced their baby news back in February, though the human rights lawyer's due date is unknown.