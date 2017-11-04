"Fast & Furious" star Tyrese Gibson is giving thanks to his wife Samantha Lee Gibson, for staying by his side amidst his egregious battle with ex-wife Norma Mitchell Gibson, over custody of their daughter Shayla, 10.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Gibson, 38, posted a thoughtful message on his Instagram, only days after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services ended their investigation into Gibson's alleged beating of his child -- there would be no criminal charges sought against the actor.

"When your 1st charge get dropped your wife's mind will finally REST!!!!!" Gibson wrote on his Instagram, alongside a photo of wife Samantha Lee sleeping. "Thank you Jesus for sending me a fierce and strong wife who is educated and resilient that was able to stand with me so far though this unexpected storm… We stress so that our wives and kids can rest."

He added, "When you wake up, I'm sorry Baby. I'm so sorry for posting this."

CFS began their investigation into the alleged beating, when Norma (married to Gibson from 2007 to 2009), accused the actor of beating Shayla on August 19, presenting in court documents that Gibson "pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other."

Norma also claimed that Gibson hit the child "between 12 and 16 times," to the point where Shayla allegedly said to her mother that should could not sit down because of the pain suffered.

A rep for the actor confirmed to People that the investigation had been closed and they would not be filing any criminal charges. As for Norma's lawyer, she did not respond to People's request for comment.

Tyrese referred to the allegations against him as "hurtful lies," according to a statement given to People.

People reported from documents that they obtained back in September, Norma was granted physical and legal custody of their daughter with Tyrese ordered to remain 100 yards distance from both, as well as to stay away from her home.

However, in October, a police report was filed by Norma because Tyrese paid a plane to fly a banner over his daughter's school that read: "No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla," and he later posted about it on Instagram, saying, "I wanted the banner to be longer but it was too expensive."

Norma's attorney gave a statement to People and referred to this incident as "disturbing" and a "reflection of Mr. Gibson's erratic state of mind."

The Attorney added: "Simply put, he doesn't respect boundaries. If he did, this restraining order would not have been necessary. At the end of the day, we simply want him to get the help he needs so that he can become a stable, solid and secure presence in his daughter's life."

Gibson has continued to use social media to post about this ongoing situation. Friday he put up a video montage that included fellow celebrities with their kids.

And on Wednesday he put out an almost seven-minute long video where he tearfully begs Norma for reconciliation.

"Don't take my baby. This is all I got. Don't take my baby, okay?" he said in the Facebook live video as tears stream down his face. "I've been away from my baby for two months. I just want my baby and no one's listening cause no one's in the courtroom."

Also, according to People, Norma claimed in her September declaration, that Tyrese was diagnosed with bipolar disorder as well as manic behavior, although she says he has denied this. Also, there is concern about Gibson taking Shayla to Dubai, where he has allegedly threatened to travel before. She also added that he did not return the child's passport when asked.