Talk about flying first class! Chrissy Teigen was seen departing Los Angeles International Airport on March 16 with her family, but the cost of her airport style is sky high!

According to E! News, her fit-for-flight attire cost $13,500... although she looked like a million bucks!

While walking through the airport with her husband John Legend and 11-month-old daughter Luna, the Sports Illustrated model rocked a striped long-sleeved cardigan by Gucci. The cardigan, similar to a robe, featured a crystal-embellished Bengal tiger and the phrase "Blind for Love" embroidered on the back.

The Gucci piece, which nearly slipped of her at one point, causing a near-miss wardrobe malfunction, retails for $6,000.

In addition, Chrissy wore more Gucci, in the form of a beige ankle pants, which go for $1,100.

Her Linda Farrow aviator sunglasses? Those retail for a shade over $1,100. Her footwear was not cheap either, wearing Gianvito Rossi sandals that cost more than $800.

Of course, what outfit would be complete without a fancy handbag. Chrissy completed her outfit with what appears to be the Céline mini belt bag, which can be purchased for a mere $4,500.

Talk about raising the bar on airport style.

Side note: Do you think she ate at Sbarros wearing that?