For Christina Ricci's sake, thank God Twitter and Facebook and Instagram weren't around when she was a young child star.

The actress, who got her big break at the age of 10 in the "Addams Family," said she was quite immature, even as she got older.

"I had no sense of reality, because I was plucked out of reality when I was eight years old," she told The Edit. "I did things in public that were so ill-advised. I'm so thankful there was no social media back then."

She added, "Because I was so celebrated for being a child, I think I held onto that immaturity for a very long time. It was the thing that made me special."

Finally, though, immaturity became old for her.

"At a certain point, like 35," she said, "it's not so special to be immature."

Now 37, she said she's a better, more of-her-age person, and she's also trying to take control of her career.

"I was actively looking for opportunities for myself," she said. "Since I was a child I'd been doing what other people told me to, and I decided, that's not for me anymore. I'm going to shape my own experiences."

She's now starring in Amazon Prime's new series, "Z: The Beginning of Everything," where she's also an executive producer.

"I've never been cast in this sort of romantic lead," she said. "I'm not a traditional leading lady. In life people look different, but in movies there is a certain standard of beauty. It doesn't bother me that people didn't see me that way, because I did see myself that way."

The mother of one, who married James Heerdegen in 2013, said having her son Freddie in 2014 helped her become the person she is today.

"Marriage shows you your flaws in how you deal with things, and having a child forces you to grow up at the speed of light," she said. "I'm a completely different person than I was before I had my child."