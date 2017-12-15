"A Christmas Story," one of the most beloved holiday classics of all time, is still played on TV so much that the actors continue to collect those royalty checks. But, contrary to popular belief, they're hardly getting rich.

Sure, it's enough to buy a Red Ryder BB Gun, but not much else.

"You're going to be so disappointed," Zack Ward, who played coonskin cap-wearing bully Scut Farkus in the 1983 film, told The New York Post's Page Six when asked about his royalty checks. "It's basically about $1,800 every two years … and it comes in in Canadian money because we shot in Canada."

Photofest

Zack, now 47 (feel old yet?), said he puts that money into a fund for his mother, in the event that she needs it.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Although the film is 34 years old, the child actor said he still gets stopped by fans of the film, which is especially impressive since he was 13 when he starred as the town bully.

"So many people come up to me and are like, 'You got your ass kicked by Ralphie,' and it makes them so happy," he said. "I think they're connecting to themselves as that little kid who had a bully and when they saw Scut Farkus get beaten up, they were just like, 'Yeah!' They greet me with a lot of love. It's usually very kind."

He added, "It's incredible to be a part of something that is lightning in a bottle like that."

No word on whether he or any of the other actors are drinking their Ovaltine.