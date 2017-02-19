Ciara's dropping hints about her baby's gender, people.

At least that's what some fans think is going on.

On Feb. 16, the singer -- who's expecting her second child (son Future is 2) and first with new husband Russell Wilson -- posted a photo of herself from the Warner Music Group Grammy afterparty on Feb. 12 and referenced the color blue in the caption.

"Blue is one of my favorite colors..," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a blue-and-white striped robe atop her otherwise all-black ensemble.

The robe -- a striped pajama coat with embroidered roses on the back -- is from the brand Off-White and retails for upwards of $2,600.

Ciara also posted an Instagram photo of the back of her robe alongside a simple rose emoji.

So is it all a big hint about her baby's gender -- that she's having a boy? -- or does Ciara just like the color blue? Only time will tell -- she's due this spring.

Russell, the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, recently revealed that he and Ciara have already made a big decision about their impending arrival.

"We do have a name picked out," Russell told "Extra" earlier this month. "It will be a good one... I think we both have some creative sense about us, so it's gonna be cool."

Ciara and Russell married in England in July 2016 and announced her pregnancy in October.