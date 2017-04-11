Former MTV reality star Clay Adler, who starred on "Newport Harbor: The Real Orange County," has died at age 27 from suicide.

Tiffany Rose / WireImage

Law enforcement officials confirmed to TMZ that Clay and a group of friends went to the desert to go shooting on March 25 when the former TV star suddenly turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead the following day in the hospital.

No drugs or alcohol were found in his system. He reportedly suffered from mental health issues.

During his two seasons on "Newport Harbor," Clay was known as a heartthrob.

He also acted in "The Fish Tank" and "Make It or Break it" and developed a friendship with Jennifer Lawrence during her early days as an actress.

Rachel Worth / WENN

Last weekend, friends and family honored the surf-loving California guy with a paddle out -- a ritual to honor the life of a fallen surfer -- in Newport Beach, California.

MTV said in a statement, "We are saddened by the news of Clay Adler's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

Tragic, indeed. RIP, Clay.