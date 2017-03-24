In February, popular comedian Gabriel Iglesias, then 362 pounds, canceled his tour to try to lose weight and get control of his diabetes.

Three weeks into his quest, he's down 20 pounds and has his diabetes is "under control," but, by his own admission, he has a long way to go.

Earlier this week, Gabriel, who calls himself "fluffy," shared an image of a scale that showed his progress.

"20 days in and 20lbs off. My ass is on a mission to get off insulin. Shout out to my buddy @alfredrobles for going with me EVERY single day to the gym and for keeping me positive and focused," he said.

He has said he wants to lose fifty more pounds, but none of this is easy.

"I hate working out but I hate being sick more," he wrote on Instagram on March 22.

The next day, he shared an image of him boxing, something he reportedly does five times a week for at least two hours a session.

"Far from being ROCKY but I'm one day closer to kicking diabetes ass," he wrote.

Fans of Gabriel's were disappointed when he began canceling shows last month with little explanation. He soon let them in on his struggle on Instagram.

"I'm dealing with some serious health and emotional issues that needed attention asap. Attempting to work through my problems was not going over and I had to stop everything b4 things got worse," he wrote. "I need to get better b4 I can return to making people laugh and smile. I applaud my management for doing their best to protect me but my fans need to know the truth. Fluffy is fine but Gabriel needs help."

As the pounds have come off, he's been sharing his progress with fans.

"Well as of this morning I'm down almost 20lbs since I stopped touring and my diabetes is currently under control with exercise, diet and meds," he said, crediting his boxing trainer Ricky Funez. "I came to him a broken, humbled man after I walked away from the road in Feb and asked him for help. Not only has he kept me working out 5 days a week he has also become something I have needed for a long time... a friend away from show business."

He added, "My physical health is well on its way to being where I want it to be as long as I stay the course. Emotionally I have some things I need to do for myself b4 I can be in a good place. I'm not ready to return to the comedy stage but I am ready to start being the great person I know I can be."