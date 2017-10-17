Friends of Tom Petty were able to take home one last piece of the late rocker at a post-funeral reception.

On Monday, many of entertainment's biggest names -- Rick Rubin, Sean Penn, Jimmy Iovine, and Lou Adler -- attended a reception at the Malibu Soho House to honor the "Free Fallin" singer. It turns out, they all walked away with merchandise, too.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Blast posted images of several celebrities walking out of the reception with tote bags, which were apparently handed out to mourners. The bag contained a Tom Petty T-shirt.

Tom's daughter, AnnaKim Violette, posted an image of the shirt to Instagram. The graphic featured a young Tom playing the guitar. Above the image was his name; below the image were the words "nil desperandum," which is Latin for "do not despair."

"Who gets a ringer t shirt at a funeral," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Clearly, Tom is still as rock n' roll as they come, even in death.

Ian Dickson/REX/Shutterstock

The legendary rocker whose career spanned five decades died on Oct. 2. He was 66.

Confirmation of the death was shared by Tom's longtime manager shared on the rocker's official Twitter page.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement said. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

A private memorial service was held on Oct. 16 at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine Temple in Pacific Pallisades, Calif.