The vitriolic custody battle between Robin Thicke and Paula Patton for their 6-year-old son continued again this week and required a police presence.

TMZ reports that an incident went down on Thursday, Feb. 16 at a Los Angeles-area park. All parties agree that Paula was supposed to turn over Julian to a court-appointed monitor so Robin could have his visit.

That's, however, about all anyone can agree on, as their son was never handed over.

Paula currently has a restraining order against her ex-husband that requires him to keep his distance from and her mother. Sources close to Paula told TMZ that Robin was at the Malibu park and violated the restraining order by being too close to Paula when she arrived with her son. Paula's sources told the website that Julian decided he didn't want to go with his dad and asked his mom to call 911.

Sources in Robin's camp said he was as the park, but he kept his distance, also adding that Paula was an hour late for the exchange.

A call was placed to 911, but Paula and Julian had left by the time police showed up.

Under the current court order, Robin gets to visit with his son three times a week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each visit lasts a few hours but can only be done in the presence of a court monitor.

On Feb. 8, Robin's lawyers pleaded with a judge to amend the order so that he can visit Julian without the presence the monitor, but a judge upheld the current order.

The judge's decision came as Robin and Paula are entrenched in a nasty custody battle over their son. In late January, a judge granted a restraining order against Robin in the wake of concerns that he'd abused Julian and ordered him to stay away from his son, Paula and her mother.

Robin has admitted to spanking his son, but has denied he's abused him.

In early February, it was reported that Paula had softened on the issue and agreed to let Robin see Julian a few days a week with a court monitor.