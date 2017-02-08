A judge has rejected Robin Thicke's request to get more access to his child without a court-appointed monitor.

According to TMZ, Robin's lawyers went to court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to plead their famous client's case. Under the current order, Robin currently gets to visit with his 6-year-old son Julian three times a week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each visit lasts a few hours but can only be done in the presence of a court monitor.

Robin's lawyers are trying to get the court to eliminate the requirement that a monitor be at each visit.

The website said Robin was upset last week when he didn't get to see his son on Friday after the monitor decided Julian didn't want to see his dad. The next day, the monitor cut a visit short.

The judge determined that the monitor should stay in place and refused to make amendments to the current custody situation between the singer and his ex, Paula Patton. After hearing that the judge was siding with Paula, lawyers asked if the court would appoint a different monitor. That court denied that request as well. After that, the website says, Robin's team asked the judge to prohibit the monitor from changing or canceling the scheduled visits. Again, the judge denied the request.

It was an absolute strikeout for the "Blurred Lines" singer.

The judge's decisions come as Robin and Paula are entrenched in a nasty custody battle over their son. In late January, a judge granted a restraining order against Robin in the wake of concerns that he'd abused Julian and ordered him to stay away from his son, Paula and her mother.

Robin has admitted to spanking his son, but has denied he's abused him.

Last week, it was reported that Paula had softened on the issue and agreed to let Robin see Julian a few days a week with a court monitor.