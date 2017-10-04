According to a new report in TMZ, Hugh Hefner's third wife, Crystal Harris, was incredibly supportive during his last days.

Michael Caulfield / WireImage

Playboy sources tell the outlet that the 31 year old surprised family and friends as she stood by her 91-year-old husband as he got older and frailer. Her behavior was no doubt surprising as Crystal had left him at the altar five days before their planned June 2011 nuptials. After trashing him in the media, she apologized and they ended up reconciling in time for a New Year's Eve 2012 wedding.

In his final years, sources said she was a "pillar of strength" for the Playboy founder, by his side at doctor's appointments and once he was placed on bed rest. To keep his spirits high, the source says she kept organizing his beloved game and movie nights at the Playboy Mansion.

@hughhefner / Twitter

Crystal revealed in a 2013 interview that the two surprisingly shared intellectual interests. "We both studied psychology in school. He's very intriguing, I'll ask him a million question. I'll ask him everything and we'll watch all of his documentaries and he loves revisiting all of that stuff," she told HuffPost of their relationship. "I love learning about all the history... Just being more involved in his life and learning about Playboy and all the things he has done to change the world."

The family is said to be incredibly grateful for her support in his final days. Long before he passed away, Hef showed his appreciation by gifting Crystal -- who signed an ironclad prenup before marrying him -- a $5 million home in Los Angeles.