David Cassidy's daughter, Katie Cassidy, was left out of the late singer's will, and that was completely intentional.

The Blast obtained the singer's last will and testament. In it, he acknowledges that he has two children -- Beau and Katie -- but says that any references to his "child or children" are only intended for Beau.

David passed away on Nov. 21.

"It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendent of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy," he wrote.

The will was written in 2004 while David was married to Susan L. Cassidy, but they divorced in 2016. The Blast reports that David had approximately $150,000 in various assets, and he wanted everything to go to Beau.

David's three half-siblings will get anything that is deemed to be "music memorabilia," the report said.

David and Katie, who stars on "Arrow," haven't quite seen eye to eye in years. In fact, she was raised by her mother -- former model Sherry Williams -- and her stepfather, Richard Benedon.

"I wasn't her father. I was her biological father but I didn't raise her," he told People magazine in February. "She has a completely different life."

The two, though, didn't always have a strained relationship. In 2009, they both chatted with People together.

"Because I didn't raise her, I didn't have to parent her," he said. "I'm always here and totally nonjudgmental."

The actress said at the time, "To be able to go to someone I'm genetically linked to, tell them anything and know that they're not going to judge me -- it's unbelievable. It's nice when your dad can be your friend."