Fans are worried about David Cassidy.

During the pop legend's concert at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., on Feb. 18, he appeared intoxicated, slurred his words and at one point even fell down over a monitor, TMZ reports -- leading to speculation that he's fallen off the wagon.

Bobby Bank / WireImage

The onetime teen idol, 66, also took long pauses and forgot lyrics during his performance. Fans posted videos from the messy night on social media lamenting what they saw.

"David Cassidy was horrible tonight. No mercy to this drunk disaster show," tweeted one concertgoer, who posted a video from the show.

"Somebody, please help #davidcassidy. #drunk," wrote another Twitter user alongside yet another video.

TMZ also posted a video that shows the "Partridge Family" alum's antics as well as his fall around the 1-minute mark.

David has previously admitted to having a problem with alcohol and has been in rehab before. He was arrested on DUI charges in 2010, 2013 and 2014.

In early February, David announced plans to retire at the end of 2017 -- something he referenced on stage during his Feb. 18 show -- though has said it doesn't mean he'll never perform again.

"Traveling and my arthritis has certainly made these cross country shows much more difficult for me now. As most of you know, I live very happily in South Florida as it makes my life much more manageable," he wrote on his website on Feb. 1.

"What a remarkable, long-lived career I have been blessed to have. I love my band, whom are all very gifted, as friends... I'm planning on working less and less due to travel. However, I've never loved playing live in concert as much as I have in the past few years," he continued. "This for me has been almost like a drug! My audience reactions and phenomenal support have made it so sweet and gratifying. I could never repay the love and the reward I get from all my fans from around the world."

In another post on Feb. 3, he again talked about his decision to scale back. "This has been a very difficult decision for me that nobody can possibly understand. 49 YEARS of doing concerts!!!" he wrote.

Neither David nor his rep have commented on the show that TMZ branded a "sad performance," but he's still slated to play what he's said will be the last West Coast concert of his career on Feb. 19 at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Calif.