David and Yolanda Foster's divorce is now complete and the music producer, who has been married four times, is opening up about the demise of their relationship.

"We just always did our best," David told Entertainment Tonight at the Grammy Museum's third annual gala in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 19. "We had some other issues as well, but everybody's in a good place now."

Since they parted ways, Yolanda has blamed David's response to her crippling Lyme disease diagnosis on their divorce.

"Well, chronic long-term illness is extremely challenging," she said right after they announced their split. "Not only for the person sick but also for the caregiver. It for sure changed the dynamic of the relationship."

She also detailed it in her new book, "Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease." In it, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star claimed the 67-year-old was fed up with her illness and told her, "Your sick card is up," before receiving an official separation notice from his lawyer.

But she has always stuck by David's line that they did their best in the four-year marriage, saying in 2015, "The truth is that we both worked through the difficult time through the best of our ability, so rather than judging what went wrong, I pick to honor the great times that we shed the last nine years. There were a wealth of good times."

David, who has said he has not read her book, is also focusing on the positive, believing that his ex is "doing great" now.

"She's healthy and living back east and happy and her kids are doing great, so it's good," he said of her famous brood. "The main thing is that she's healthy and in remission. She worked really hard at it and now she's reaping the rewards of that."