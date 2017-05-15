David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley, was arrested in Los Angeles for driving under the influence over the weekend and cops says she was completely passed out behind the wheel when they found her.

According to TMZ, Hayley, 24, was found in her car at an offramp with her foot on the brake after exiting an LA freeway. Witnesses called the police to report that she was passed out behind the wheel and her Mercedes Benz wasn't moving.

FayesVision/WENN.com

Once police got there, they woke Hayley up, got her to roll down her window and got control of the situation.

Hayley, the celebrity website reported, "reeked of booze" and failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested on the spot and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. Once doctors cleared her for release, she was booked into jail.

REX/Shutterstock

While certainly famous for being the "Baywatch" legend's daughter, Hayley is also a model and an actress and appeared in ABC Family show "Huge" and "Sharknado: The 4th Awakens."

Hayley is hugely active on social media, but hasn't commented publicly to address the arrest. However, she was posting images to her Instagram page on May 14 and May 15 and sharing messages on Twitter, as well.