More than five years ago, Debra Messing filed for divorce from Daniel Zelman. On Dec. 1, she officially and finally became a single woman.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

According to paperwork obtained by The Blast, a judge signed off on Debra and Daniel's divorce on Friday.

The Blast said the former couple "reached a confidential marital settlement agreement last year that they did not file in court, but which clearly mapped out how they agreed to divide all their community property."

WENN

Last month, they both filed legal documents stating that they had reached an agreement, admitting that "disputed claims have existed," but resolved. The legal paperwork indicates that the actress and her ex have agreed to divide up their retirement plans and interest in all their various pension plans.

Debra and Daniel share an 11-year-old son. The couple was married in 2000, but they separated in 2010. Two years later, she pulled the plug.