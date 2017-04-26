Demi Lovato is sporting some new ink on her hand -- like, her whole hand.

The singer took to Instagram on April 25 to show off the giant tattoo of a lion that she got done at New York City's Bang Bang Tattoo.

In the images posted to her Instagram story, Demi showed close ups of the ink and posed with the tattoo artist. Bang Bang also shared an image of Demi's left hand to it's Instagram account.

"Sometimes the canvas makes the art ;) Thank you for your trust," the caption read.

Other celebrities have tattoos of lions -- Cara Delevingne and Ed Sheeran come to mind -- but Demi says she didn't steal the idea from anymore. Several social media commenters accused her of copying the ink, which sent Demi into a-tat, er attack mode.

"You can't get a tattoo these days without someone saying you've copied someone or you're 'matching' someone," she wrote on Twitter. "That's not the case folks."

Demi's tattoo shop visit came after being honored as one of Time's 100 most influential people. In detailing why Demi was deserving of the honor, Ariana Huffington wrote, "Demi is using her hard-won wisdom to benefit others. After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, instead of hiding it she partnered with Be Vocal, a campaign devoted to getting people to speak up about mental illness and the stigma around it.

"She has also been a public role model, unashamedly chronicling her struggles with substance abuse (she is now five years sober) and eating disorders. And having been bullied as a child, Demi has taken up the cause to protect other children."

In speaking to E! at the event, Demi said, "I guess I get my confidence just from within. I do self-affirmations every day, telling myself that I'm beautiful even when I don't feel like it, telling myself I'm a rockstar even when I don't feel like it—just things that everybody can do. It's self love."