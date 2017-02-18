Demi Lovato spars with her boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos in an Instagram video
Better watch out ... Demi Lovato has one strong left hook!
Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a video of her playfully sparring with her boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos on Friday, Feb. 17.
"When you kick bae's ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf," she captioned the picture.
Demi, 24, can be seen tackling her beau -- nicknamed "Bomba" -- in matching black jiu jitsu costumes. After a few back and forths -- and complete domination from Demi Lovato! -- Bomba taps out by gently patting Demi a few times on the leg.
After finishing the fight, Demi wraps her man up in a hug and knocks him over.
The couple has been rumored to be together since July 2016 -- around the time that Demi ended her longterm relationship with Wilmer Valderrama. After a few months of on-and-off dating, Demi and Bomba took things to the next level in January after they were spotted celebrating New Year's Eve together.
Since then, the MMA fighter hasn't been shy about posting selfies of his new love on Instagram.
Looks like Demi Lovato has not only found new love, but a new workout obsession that seems like it's paying off!