North Korea has not seen the last of Dennis Rodman!

AP/REX/Shutterstock

And the former pro-athlete reportedly has one celebrity in mind that he'd like to bring along with him on his next trip -- Michael Strahan.

Page Six is reporting that Dennis is adamant that the "Good Morning America" anchor join him the next time he visits the country. An insider told the outlet, "He very aggressively pushed Michael to join him on the trip. He told him it's just like every other country."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images North America

Michael was the lucky host who landed an interview with Dennis after his most recent trip to North Korea's capital, Pyongyang. Michael reportedly did a great job handling the hard news interview, which is a major departure from the types he did previously on "Live! With Kelly and Michael" alongside Kelly Ripa.

Everett Collection / Rex USA

The outlet's source raved about Michael's work, stating, "He hasn't done a hard news interview like this before and he did a really great job. He was focused and his tone was great."

The topics Michael covered in the upcoming interview with the famous figure include Dennis's relationship with Kim Jong Un and whether or not his trips to North Korea are more for show than a legitimate purpose. The latter reportedly made waves with Dennis, who got emotional before insisting, "I don't need to be on TV. I am too damn famous for this."

But despite Michael's successful interview, those same insiders shared that other hosts on the show were speculating that Dennis selected him for the interview for something they have in common -- both are former pro athletes.

"There were people whispering that he only got the one-on-one because he's a former athlete, but it was a strong interview," the insider explained. But despite the buzz that he may not have been the right fit for the eagerly anticipated interview, it seems Michael did it justice.

"Michael went into it knowing that this was a moment," the source noted.

Whether or not Michael will take Dennis up on the invite to visit North Korea is unclear.