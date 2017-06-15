Every girl loves flowers, right? Well, Scott Disick may be testing that theory.

Neil Warner / Splash News

Earlier this week, Bella Thorne took to Snapchat to show off a large bouquet of flowers that she received. A few hours later, Kourtney Kardashian took to Snapchat to show off a huge bouquet of flowers that she received.

Both sets of flowers looking quite similar in size, type and color.

According to multiple reports, the flowers were sent to both women by Scott -- perhaps as a bit of mea culpa for his recent behavior.

TMZ (who has images of the flowers) reported on June 15 that Bella's flowers were indeed sent from Scott. Bella shared the image in which her hair matched the color of the roses. "Now I match z flowers," she said.

Scott, if you'll recall, took Bella to the Cannes Film Festival and proceeded to flirt with a parade of women. The actress went home early and reports said she felt "used" by Scott.

Splash News

On May 25 she tweeted, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me" to her 6.6 million followers. She later said, "I'm not talking to scott or anyone else" before including a hashtag with an expletive.

When another fan inquired what she was doing with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Bella responded, "Legit nothing trolololo"

Kourtney, meanwhile, is said to be less than thrilled with the father of her three children and reportedly won't allow him to see their children unless he sobers up.

"[Scott] is off the rails again... abusing alcohol and other substances," TMZ reported on May 28, citing sources close to Scott and Kourtney.

WCP/4CRNS/VM/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

TMZ also wrote that even Scott's friends are frustrated with his troubling behavior. "A few weeks ago they got Kourtney to call Scott and plead with him to get help, but he wasn't having it," TMZ reported.

Many friends have wondered if Scott's behavior can be linked to Kourtney's new romance with model Younes Bendjima.

"Scott is jealous of Kourtney's relationship," a Kardashian source told Us Weekly in May, adding that "he's realizing that getting back with Kourtney isn't going to happen."