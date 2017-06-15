Diplo isn't afraid to joke about being lucky No. 3!

The DJ's bedroom skills were called into question earlier in the week when "Late Late Show" host James Corden asked Katy Perry to rank three of her exes in terms of who was, well, best in show.

Diplo finished third; Orlando Bloom was second; John Mayer was first.

"They're all amazing lovers, and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!," she said.

On an Instagram shared on June 14, Diplo appeared with the late night host and they both held up three fingers, indicating his third place finish.

at least I tried 🥉🤷🏼‍♂️ A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

"At least I tried," Diplo, who dated the pop star in 2014, captioned the photo.

After Katy's comments aired, he took to Twitter to proclaim, "I don't even remember having sex."

He then tweeted out a picture of climbing a scaffolding above a crowd writing, "I won the bronze metal in sex Olympics."

During the same interview with James, Katy mentioned that Josh Groban may have been the person to truly steal her heart. The duo dated casually in 2009.

"People are like, who's the one who got away? That's Groban," she said. "He's one of my good friends. I love him so much. He's the best."