Hey, big spender! It costs a lot to live like "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Shannon Beador.

It was revealed in the reality TV star's divorce documents that she spends more than twice what she brings in every month.

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

According to divorce documents obtained by The Blast, Shannon says she made an average of $22,000 a month in 2016, but she expected to see an increase in pay during the 2017 calendar year. Granted, $22,000 monthly is huge sum, but Shannon said she spends $55,355 a month in expenses.

Her estranged husband, David Beador, covers her bills, so she's never really in the red, nor has she had to worry about overspending. Shannon claims that David pulls in nearly $180,000 a month before taxes.

In her court documents, she said she pays $12,000 a month in rent, $10,000 for "entertainment, gifts, and vacation," and over $10,000 for laundry and cleaning. On her 2016 tax return, she said she doled out $17,274 for "filming preparation."

The Blast said she has another $13,400 in various accounts, but she says that only includes "accounts to which I have access."

FayesVision/WENN.com

On Dec. 4, it was reported that Shannon had officially filed for divorce from her husband of 17 years, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came less than two months after she announced that they had separated.

Shannon and David share three daughters together, and she's seeking primary physical custody of the kids.

The split isn't exactly a huge surprise, given the separation. The marriage has been rocky ever since Shannon revealed that David had a secret affair for eight months with another woman.

In addition to custody of their children, Shannon is seeking spousal support and asking for attorneys' fees.