The Duggars sisters want nothing to do with their older brother, Josh Duggar, at least in the courtroom.

In May 2017, four of the Duggar family sisters --Jill Dillard, Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy Duggar -- filed a lawsuit against the city of Springdale, Arkansas, the police officials, as well as In Touch magazine, for releasing investigative reports about Josh's molestation controversy. Shortly after that, Josh filed a similar lawsuit.

Josh, who has admitted to molesting his sisters, actually asked the court to consolidate his lawsuit with theirs, since they're essentially suing over that same thing. However, The Blast obtained court documents in which the sisters ask the court to deny Josh's request. Their argument is that by consolidating the lawsuits, the girls, who were all molested by Josh when he was a teen, would be forced "to sit alongside their assailant during a trial." That, they claim, would give "the false impression that the victims and the perpetrator are 'in this together.'"

The girls further state in the court documents that having a sexual assault perpetrator join a lawsuit with his victims "would further traumatize the very victims Arkansas law is designed to protect."

In 2015, several media outlets obtained a heavily-redacted police report which listed Josh as the alleged molester against five girls starting in 2002 -- it was later determined that several of the victims were his sisters.

According to the police report, Josh, who was around 14 at the time, fondled the genitals and breasts of the girls, some of whom were sleeping. In one reported case the girl was interacting with him.

Another incident was reported nine months later. Josh then admitted the crimes to his father, Jim Bob Duggar, but authorities weren't alerted for a year.

Rather than reporting the crime in the mid 2000s, Josh's father, the police report said, met with others in his church and decided to put Josh in a treatment program, although the program wasn't dedicated to sex offenders.

In 2006, Josh was interviewed by police about the molestations and he claims he was assured that details of that interview would never see the light of day since he was never charged with a crime (the statute of limitations has run out.)

But, in 2015, the police documents were leaked to In Touch.

Since the story was made public, he said he's been "victimized and forced to relive the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience as a juvenile."