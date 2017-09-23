Lena Dunham, 31, fired off a tweet in support of Kylie Jenner, hours after the breaking news that the 20-year old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was pregnant.

"A solid 10 friends texted me triggered by Kylie pregnancy," the "Girls" star wrote in reference to her friends reaching out after feeling a little bit jealous that the young reality TV star is with child before they are.

"I'm like "ladies she's 20. We were all v fertile then, we were just broke," Dunham quipped.

The Twitter extraordinaire jokingly added. "You know the fertility industrial complex has pushed us too far when we're trying to stay neck in neck [with] reality stars who can't drink yet."

After the big news was all over social media, sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday, that Jenner is indeed expecting a girl in February with her new boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

"They started telling friends a few weeks ago," a source told People. "The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis."

Another insider close to the family, added: "It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about."

Apparently Scott, 25, who has been with Jenner since April, began telling pals about the pregnancy in July, according to a People insider. "He was so excited he couldn't keep it in," they said. "He's been so affectionate and protective of Kylie since they found out. He can't wait to be a dad."

In an effort to stave off early reports of a pregnancy, Jenner began posting old photos of herself on social media, boasting a flat stomach, the source continued.

People's insider also added that "Kylie was really surprised [about the pregnancy] but is so happy. She wants to be a mom."

In the meantime, Dunham revealed to People that she's creating something special of her own now that her hit HBO comedy has ended -- a new television show with "Girls" showrunner Jenni Konner.

"It has been weird and kind of hard to get out of bed, but Lenny [the blog they share together] helps us through that and we're now working on a new show" Konner, 46, said.

"We're back in business," Dunham added.