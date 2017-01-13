Laurie Hernandez may be an Olympic gold medalist and a "Dancing With The Stars" champion, but she's not so accomplished in her personal life.

She's never been on a date. Ever.

The 16-year-old revealed the news to Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday, Jan. 12, saying that her lack of dating life isn't something she's exactly proud of.

The topic came up after Ellen listed off Laurie's recent accolades and asked what she wants to do this year for an encore.

"I think I want to go on a date," the gymnast said. "I've never been on a date before. And I want to get my driver's license."

Ellen was baffled, but Laurie attributed it to her busy Olympic schedule.

"So how are you gonna do that? How are you gonna meet a guy"" the host asked. "You have to have a plan!"

The teen cutie replied, "I don't have a plan," but said there is a protocol she has to follow.

"I think I have to talk to my mom first," she said.

In an unofficial way, Laurie already had her first date last October with her "DWTS" partner Val Chmerkovskiy when he took her to "prom."

During a rehearsal for the ABC show, Val described his vision as a "prom vibe," only to have Laurie tell him that she'd never been to prom.

"You've never been to prom," he says. "I think it's the perfect opportunity to take you to prom."

In other words, her first "prom" was televised.

"You're supposed to go to prom during high school," she said in an on-camera interview. "I don't go to high school. I home school."

She adds, "I think it's cool that my first prom is going to be with Val, because instead of just sitting on my phone the whole time, I'll actually be dancing."