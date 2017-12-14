Ed Sheeran had 20 million followers on Twitter when he deleted his account over the summer, and his life has "massively" improved, he says.

While speaking to The Sun, the musician said Internet trolls "push you over the edge," and that was his main reason for ditching the social networking site. He now only uses Instagram.

FayesVision/WENN.com

"All the things that get blown up on Twitter are all so, so, so negative. Nothing's being celebrated," he said. "I know some people don't like my music — I'm aware of that. But I'm also aware that a lot of ­people do. Hearing people's opinions — especially people I've never met — on my character forms a sort of paranoia in you."

In continuing his anti-Twitter crusade, he said, "No one actually says it to my face so I just don't hear it anymore. Like, I'll go to things and just assume people don't like me just because I read so much. So now not reading it gives my head a bit more of a break."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In a way, he censored himself from information, but he thinks it's healthy on all accounts.

"I don't hear any noise whatsoever, but that goes on the other side of things as well," he said. "I don't hear the positive or the ­negative so my ego's not getting inflated or ripped to shreds. You can kind of stay very level."

He actually sees darkness on Twitter, saying comments push to the brink of insanity.

"It has a huge impact because of the way you view yourself and the insecurities that get brought out by other people. All the insecurities just get placed in your head anyway," he said. "But I think to be a creative human being you have to be a little bit f------ weird anyway — like a little bit on the edge of madness.You have to be on the spectrum, ­basically. And when you have someone that's on the spectrum and you basically hurl loads of insults at them, it's going to tip them over the edge at some point."