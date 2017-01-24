Erin Andrews kept her cervical cancer diagnosis a secret from even her closest friends, according to a source.

"This is the first people are hearing about this. Honestly, everyone really did think she took time off to support her fiancé [Jarret Stoll]'s family when his nephew died," an insider told Us Weekly, speaking of Jarret's nephew Jordan, who died in a car accident in September 2016. "It was a totally understandable reason to miss tapings."

Unbeknownst to her friends, she also had surgery.

The source said that Erin's "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Tom Bergeron "even made a comment on the air about sending condolences to the family. She never mentioned her diagnosis, never mentioned she had surgery."

In a newly-published interview with Sports Illustrated, Erin disclosed that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer last September and secretly underwent surgery to successfully remove the disease. She is now cancer free.

"Everyone's super-surprised!" the source told Us. "Everyone is very relieved she is OK. How scary."

Erin, who also works as an NFL sideline reporter, told SI she found out that she had cancer during a routine checkup following her civil lawsuit trial in Nashville in which a man illegally recorded her naked.

"After the trial everyone kept telling me, 'You're so strong for going through all of this, for holding down a job in football, for being the only woman on the crew,'" she said. "Finally I got to the point where I believed it too. 'Hey, I have cancer, but dammit, I am strong and I can do this.'"

Erin went through two surgeries at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center this past fall. Still, while at the hospital, she determined to not let anything slow down her career. In fact, on the day after that she was told that she had cervical cancer, she worked the sidelines at a football game in New York. She then flew back to Los Angeles.

Two days after the first surgery, she was Green Bay-bound for another game.

"Should I have been standing for a full game five days after surgery? Let's just say the doctor didn't recommend that," she said in the interview. "But just as I felt during my trial, sports were my escape. I needed to be with my crew."