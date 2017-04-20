Ewan McGregor may become an unofficial ambassador for Spanx. That's not total hyperbole either.

The "Fargo" actor spoke to the Los Angeles Times about playing brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy on the FX show. When he plays Ray, he goes through about two hours of makeup and wears a wig and a couple prosthetic pieces. But, when it comes to playing Emmit, he slips into those tight, slimming undergarments.

"Spanx are no joke," he told the Times, adding that he had to the help of a "Spanx technician" to help him get into the fabric.

"I couldn't get that... thing over my head if she wasn't standing there," Ewan said. "It's a two-person job. I will say, I rather like them. I had to fly to London or something to do press for 'Trainspotting' and I was walking through the airport and there was an actual Spanx store. I had no idea they had actual shops!"

He decided to relish in the moment and pay homage to his new favorite unseen clothing item.

"I stopped someone and asked them to take a photograph of me outside the store," he said. "I think I'm going to do their next campaign ad. Maybe I can capitalize on this somehow."

Ray, his other "Fargo" character, knows nothing about Spanx, as a heavier set man. When Ewan signed onto the show, he had just come from filming "Trainspotting 2." For that film, he was at his "peak physical fitness," he said.

"I just couldn't believe the timing of it. It was like, I've been waiting my whole career for someone to say 'get fat.' But not now. Not while I've just become super fit," he said. "And then from October to January, I just ate and ate and ate whatever I wanted, whenever I wanted. I had a lot of burgers. A lot of burgers. And fries. I had fries with everything."