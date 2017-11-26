Questions have swirled even since Ewan McGregor was photographed kissing "Fargo" co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in London in October.

And no one has more questions than his estranged wife, Eve Mavrakis, claims a new report.

Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Shortly after those intimate photos of Ewan, 46, and Mary Elizabeth, 32, emerged, People magazine reported that the Scottish actor and his wife of 22 years had quietly split in May.

That's the same month Mary Elizabeth announced on Instagram that she and husband Riley Stearns had broken up.

According to a new report in The Sun, the actor confessed to Eve, 51, in May that he was in love with his co-star "but insisted nothing had happened," the newspaper reported on Nov. 26.

"Eve is sure Ewan and Mary were together before he confessed his feelings for her. It is hard for her to believe him," a source told The Sun, adding, "This situation is extremely difficult for her and their four children."

Earlier in November, The Sun reported that Eve had addressed her shocking split with Ewan in an Instagram comment.

A follower wrote, "I can't believe Ewan would end things with u for that cheap w----! U are so much better than him!!!! Take him for every penny u can!!!!" Eve responded with, "What can I do?"

The week before Thanksgiving, Ewan was seen moving artwork out of the Los Angeles home he shared with Eve. A few days later on Nov. 21, the actor and Mary Elizabeth were photographed at Los Angeles's Palihouse having an intimate dinner in which they appeared to be having a serious discussion as they repeatedly touched one another's faces, DailyMail.com reported.

Richard Shotwell/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

An Oct. 28 report in The Sun revealed that Eve and Ewan invited Mary Elizabeth to their home last December after she and Ewan had been cast in "Fargo." "Mary went to the house once and met Eve and the kids over dinner. She was very cordial. It seemed logical she should get to know Ewan and the family," a family source said.

The same month, another source also told the newspaper that Eve, a Greek-French production designer, was trying to take the high road and also claimed family members feared Ewan was having a mid-life crisis.

"[Eve] is doing her best to handle it with dignity," that source said. "But what makes it worse is she has been told Mary Elizabeth had a teenage crush on Ewan. I'm sure a lot of people did but they didn't go and have an affair with him."

Rex USA

On Oct. 25, Ewan and Eve's eldest daughter, actress Clara McGregor, appeared to publicly throw her support behind her mother: She cropped her dad out of a photo featuring her mom and wrote on Twitter, "How frickin gorgeous is my mama?? Strongest, smartest most loving woman I know. My rock."