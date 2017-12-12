Farrah Abraham's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham, will no longer be featured on "Teen Mom OG" after her controversial mother made the decision to pull her from appearing on the show.

REX/Shutterstock

"I will say Sophia is not going to continue to be on 'Teen Mom,'" Farrah told In Touch. "Sophia is not going to continue to talk about sex and unplanned pregnancies and all that stuff — so she'll go on to do something better and hopefully she'll be doing makeup brands or clothing."

The fact the Farrah, herself, is still on the show was anything but a sure thing. In November she was reportedly fired from the show, something she even confirmed on Twitter.

At the time, she tweeted, "Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn't help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain. Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and [partake] in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!"

Abel Fermin/REX/Shutterstock

It turned out, though, that she wasn't fired and could continue filming. She called the whole thing a "prank" and even equated it to a "hate crime."

"Viacom Legal confirms I have not been fired, I have not breached my contract," she said on social media, blasting the show's producer, alleged he is "unprofessional" and "fake."

The reality TV star-turned-porn star continued to vocalize her displease with "Teen Mom OG," a show that was actually nominated for a Critics' Choice Award.

"I don't think it will win as it's very structured, manipulated by the network, production and almost scripted story lines at this point," she said.