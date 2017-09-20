Christina El Moussa is opening up about her split from husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star, Tarek El Moussa, in a new interview with Life & Style Weekly.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images North America

According to Christina, 34, there was "no cheating" in their marriage, adding that it's not true that she had "champagne taste" while he was a "beer kind of guy."

She insists she learned a lot during their very public breakup.

"I learned that you have to have very thick skin," the HGTV star said. "I just learned that I know who I am, and I really have not let it affect me."

Christina has moved on since they parted ways, and has been dating Doug Spedding. In the interview, she said she's "happy" with him.

"Everything's going really great in my current relationship," she revealed. "We just get along really well. And we're really good friends, too. We have a lot of fun together."

They also have fun with their children. Doug has six kids and Christina has two, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, with her ex.

My kindergarten grad 👩🏼‍🎓 #timeflies A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

"Four of [his kids] are older and he has twins girls that are 10. The girls get along really well with Taylor and she looks up to them," she explained. "They love swimming in my pool and barbecuing and going on the boat, just doing stuff like that."

Christina's happiness has spilled over into her professional life, where she is still shooting her popular home renovation show with her ex.

"At the beginning when everything first started, it was a lot harder because, you know, there was more tension between the two of us. Now it's gotten a lot easier," she said. 'It's light on set. We definitely enjoy filming and we enjoy our job for sure."

Christina and Tarek split in May of last year — despite not announcing it until December — according to her divorce paperwork, which she filed in August. She is reportedly requesting joint legal and physical custody of their two children, as well as spousal support.