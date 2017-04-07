Former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge has long been a believer in aliens, but he now sees his extra-terrestrial research as extra important.

He left the band in 2015 when alien research was something of a hobby. Now it consumes him.

"The more I got into it, the more I realized it was all real," he told Rolling Stone. "Then I was like, 'OK, what am I going to do about it?'"

Aliens, he thinks, have been visiting Earth for most of mankind's existence and helped earthlings establish human society.

"What would happen if those intelligences were roaming around the universe and getting involved in the genetics and colonization of other types of life?" he told the mag. "Look, we do that to animals and indigenous tribes."

Tom's belief is that we need to accept other cosmic life forms if we all want Earth to succeed as a planet. Many of his theories are chronicled in his new book project, "Sekret Machines: Gods," which he co-authors with historian Peter Levanda.

When the book was announced, a press release said it would be "an eye-opening investigative journey to the heart of the UFO phenomenon."

In the past, Tom has said he has personally seen alien spacecrafts. In addition to the book, he's also working on a movie called "Strange Times."

"A lot of people think 'skateboarders and UFOs' - that's not what it is, even though there are skateboarders and there is a part with UFOs," he says.

His work with alien culture, he hopes, will help future generations.

"This project is aimed at creating a beacon and a vehicle to be able to interact directly with Millennials across the world," Tom said. "Some of this stuff is empowering, and some of this stuff is frankly kind of scary. But you need to understand it, and you're going to need to deal with it when we're gone."