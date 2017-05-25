Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Kelly Bensimon has a body to envy, and her new secret will have you spinning... literally.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to the gym, but said her daughter has been getting her into spinning classes and it's rocking her world and tightening her body.

Ralph Notaro / Splash News

"I actually changed my routine recently," she told Us Weekly. "My oldest daughter started going to SoulCycle. I started going to classes with her and my body started changing. I'm 49-years-old and by amping up my exercise routine, my body started changing."

She says she's now a spinning addict, which often happened to fitness gurus who do the classes consistently.

"I noticed everything becoming more toned," the former model said.

Splash News

She added that she "always used to just run," but that made her look "over worked out."

Splash News

While judging from her fit physique, one may think that Kelly is in the gym a lot more often than she actually is.

"I think a lot of women exhaust themselves and they age a lot quicker," she said. "I would say I workout only three times a week, which is less than before and I like my body a lot more."

Spinning classes, she said are a "game changer."