Former "Vampire Diaries" star Claire Holt is spoken for.

The actress announced on Instagram on Dec. 3 that she is engaged to Andrew Joblin.

My heart is so full ❤️ A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:51am PST

"My heart is so full ❤️," she captioned an image while flashing her engagement ring. She smooches her new fiance in the image.

Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

The engagement comes just eight months after she split with her husband, TV producer Matthew Kaplan.

The actress revealed that she and Andrew were dating in July, sharing images of them on a romantic vacation in Italy. She called July "the best month of my life."

❤🇮🇹 A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

In September she seemed equally as smitten with her beau, sharing a picture of him in her native Australia.

Take me back to this place with this person 😍🇦🇺#tbt A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

"Take me back to this place with this person," she captioned the image with the heart eyes emoji.

Claire and her ex tied the knot in April 2016, but the marriage didn't last long. He filed for divorce one day before their first wedding anniversary, citing irreconcilable differences. She filed paperwork a week later, but they both had a different separation date listed.