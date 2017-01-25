Frances Bean Cobain is the newest face for designer Marc Jacobs, and she is stunning in a newly-released image.

The offspring of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and rocker Courtney Love posed for the clothing designer for his Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Marc released the first image to Instagram.

I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC. I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries. Photographed by @davidsimsofficial, I am pleased to share the first image of Frances Bean Cobain for our Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. A photo posted by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:32am PST

"I first met Frances Bean when she was 2 years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC," he said alongside the black and white image. "I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected."

The image was shot by photographer David Sims.

"Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries," Marc said.

Frances has previously posed for magazines, but this is her first fashion campaign. Still, she doesn't plan to make modeling a way of life for her.

"I don't model unless I think the project is cool, and I don't put my name behind something that I don't genuinely believe in. I thought this collection was great, and I was flattered that Marc thought of me for this," she told Vogue. "The shoot had a very organic feel—all the makeup was my own. We used the lipstick from right out of my purse, and no one did anything to my hair. They just put me in the clothes."

She added, "I could never do (modeling) professionally, but I'm glad I did it with Marc, because I trust him."