Frank Ocean's father doesn't feel safe in Los Angeles and wants protection from the U.S. Marshalls.

Calvin Cooksey is currently embroiled in a libel case against his famous son. Frank's dad claims the rapper fabricated a childhood story accusing him of being homophobic towards a transgender waitress, The Blast reported on Sept. 15. The story in question was a Tumblr post Frank wrote after the deadly Pulse nightclub shooting last year.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The elder Ocean says he's received death threats since Frank's story and doesn't feel safe. In court records, Calvin also cites the fact that he testified in a murder trial 25 years ago, and implies that that makes traveling to L.A. dangerous.

"He says there's a real possibility he could get shot while trying to prove his case," The Blast says.

In his legal paperwork, Calvin asked for a change in venue. If that isn't granted, he's asked that the U.S. Marshalls give him protection around town.

Frank's team has already balked at the request, saying the threats carry no weight. His team also argues that Calvin only wants a change in venue because the current judge hasn't granted everything he's asked for.

Mackler / BFA / REX / Shutterstock / Rex USA

In February, Calvin sued his son for $14 million. He told Rolling Stone that the rapper is "a scam artist, a fraud and a hypocrite."

He argued in court documents that Frank's Tumblr essay was seen by millions and cost him "future financial opportunities in the film and music industries." Calvin argues that his son knew he was working on a film, and the essay "destroyed his father's reputation so that his father can never get a deal or produce his father's movie."