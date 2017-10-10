"Malcolm in the Middle" aired for six years from 2000 to 2006, but it seems that its main star, Frankie Muniz, needs YouTube to really remember he was even there.

In fact, he doesn't remember a lot of major moments of his life.

Frankie, who currently appears on "Dancing With The Stars," said 2017 is his most memorable year to date.

"Most people would think that my most memorable year would be the year 'Malcolm in the Middle' started because it allowed me to live all these dreams of mine," he said on the ABC show. "I've gotten to really do anything I've wanted to do, but the truth is I really don't remember much of that."

After the popular show, Franzie raced cars and drummed in a rock band.

"It almost feels like it wasn't me. There's no negative feelings, I just don't necessarily remember," he said.

Frankie was actually nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy in 2000, and he was nominated for an Emmy for best actor in a comedy in 2001.

The actor is unaware of how his memory loss started, but said he's had "nine concussions and a fair amount of mini-strokes."

"I'm not saying that those things correlate exactly to the reason why my memory's not great, but I guess if you think about it it could be," he said.

His memory loss is so severe that this girlfriend writes down everything that they do so he can go back and look.

Still, he stresses that he's still happy with the way his life has turned out.