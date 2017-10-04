Gabrielle Union has revealed her long-time infertility struggles with her husband Dwayne Wade in her new book, "We're Going To Need More Wine."

The 44-year-old is a stepmom to Dwayne's three kids, Xavier, Zion and Zaire, and the nephew that he raises, Dahveon Morris, but she and her Cleveland Cavaliers player husband wanted a child together. However, it has been an immense challenge.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," the actress revealed in her book. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."

In an interview with People Magazine, Gabrielle admits she did not always imagine herself becoming a parent. "I never wanted kids," she revealed. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

In the past, the "Being Mary Jane" actress has discussed how she chose her career over starting a family when she was younger, telling Redbook in 2015, "There's a certain amount of shame that is placed on women who have perhaps chosen a career over starting a family younger. The penance for being a career woman is barrenness. You feel like you're wearing a scarlet letter."

At the time she said she felt like there were still challenges associated with being a working mother in today's world.

"The reality is that women are discriminated against in the workplace for being mothers," she explained. "As much as there are strides being made—you get pregnant, your career takes a hit. You can't have a bad day. Don't you dare cry at work. Don't raise your voice. Especially if you're a black woman in corporate America - now you're 'the angry black woman.'"

Despite Dwayne and Gabrielle's struggles, she says in her book that they "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we've both dreamed of."

