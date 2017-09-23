"Dark Knight" star Gary Oldman has tied the knot for the fifth time, in a secret ceremony to writer and art curator Gisele Schmidt, Page Six exclusively reports.

Getty Images

Earlier this month, the wedding went down at the Los Angeles residence of his manager, Doug Urbanski, before the group headed to the Toronto Film Festival to promote "Darkest Hour," a WWII film in which Oldman portrays Winston Churchill in his early days as Britain's Prime Minister.

The two art aficionados started dating while Oldman was separated from his fourth wife, Alex Edenborough, whom he eventually divorced in 2015.

In 2014, after marrying songwriter Edenborough, Oldman, 59, told British paper The Independent that marriage was not something that he was cut out for as a younger man.

"I'm not proud to say that though," he admitted to the paper. "But I've had a few goes at it now, so I've probably learnt something from the first three. Practice makes perfect. Isn't that what they say?"

Oldman, who is getting early Oscar buzz for dawning a fat suit and playing one of history's most memorable politicians, and Schmidt walked the red carpet together at the Toronto premiere of the film on Sept. 12, according to Page Six - while the news was still private that the two were in fact newlyweds!

Among Oldman's wives (between 1990 and 1992) is "Kill Bill" star Uma Thurman.

Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

After his fourth marriage, Oldman was optimistic and appeared to have a newfound understanding of the ways of marriage.

"I'm not proud that this is my fourth marriage," he added to The Independent. "But this is a good one. Hopefully, my last one."

Well, here's to hoping that this one is more true to those words.