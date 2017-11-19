Over the course of his celebrated career, millions of eyeball have been on George Clooney. Some of his films have been huge successes, while others have flopped. But, in the eyes of a couple of infants, he's an Oscar-worthy performer every single day.

Apega/WENN.com

The actor opened up about fatherhood to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's really fun. They're 4½ months old, they laugh at goofy faces and fart sounds, they're the best audience I've ever had," he said of his twins. "Although now we've just started them on solids I think we're at the precipice."

He joked, "I don't think it's going to be as fun. And I'm only relatively good with the diaper changing, but this new transition, it's changing everything. For the worse. It's all downhill from here. It's a total train wreck. I'm not going to go into detail. And I used to say to my friends, 'What's the problem, this diaper thing is easy!' Yeah, now I know."

When it comes to raising the kids, George said it's all on him and his wife, Amal Clooney, with only minimal help from a nanny.

"What's the point of being a parent if you don't get your hands dirty? That's what it's all about," he said.

Lower/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

George and Amal welcomed their twins Ella and Alexander on June 6. Like any doting dad, he marvels at his kids.

"I can't really understand just how fully formed they are as human beings. Five months ago, they weren't here. And now, they're both very different; he's this little thug, this out-there personality, and she's very sweet-natured and dainty," he said. "And this is who they are, this is who they're going to develop into and grow up to be, and we as parents just have to try our best not to mess them up [laughs]. I want them to be happy and healthy and safe and it's our job to safeguard that to the best of our ability. And after that, it's like rolling the dice."