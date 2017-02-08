Go ahead and tell Gigi Hadid that she's plastic, because she is! Gigi officially has Mattel Barbie look-alike doll now.

The toy maker showed off the mini plastic version of the Victoria's Secret model on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Rolling into Venice with my girl @gigihadid! Only one day until her second collection for @TommyHilfiger debuts and much to do before then! 🌴 #TommyXGigi #gigihadid #barbie #barbiestyle A photo posted by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:47am PST

"Rolling into Venice with my girl @gigihadid!," "Barbie" wrote on her Instagram page. "Only one day until her second collection for @TommyHilfiger debuts and much to do before then! 🌴 #TommyXGigi #gigihadid #barbie #barbiestyle"

Gigi, the face of Tommy Hilfiger, was ecstatic about the doll that shows her and Barbie roller blading while donning Tommy Hilfiger signature denim cutoffs and logo tees.

"Can't believe that's me !!!!!!!" the real-life model captioned her photo. "Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger Can't wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!"

Mattel also released a second image of Gigi and Barbie.

Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees. 🇺🇸 #TommyXGigi #gigihadid #barbie #barbiestyle A photo posted by Barbie® (@barbiestyle) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

"Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees," the caption read.

Zayn's Malik's lady love is one of several real-life women who have been honored with a Barbie-inspired doll as part of its "Sheroes" series -- other women with mini-me's include Ashley Graham, Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, Zendaya and ballerina Misty Copeland.

Gigi has been surrounded by a bit of a firestorm this week after some accused her of mocking Asian people after her younger sister, Bella Hadid, posted a video showing Gigi squinting her eyes while holding what looks to be a cookie shaped like Buddha.

The video was later removed.

Her boyfriend later defended her on social media and one person asked him, "@zaynmalik being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people?"

Zayn replied, "Trust me.. she likes asians ;) 👍"